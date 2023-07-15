Tickets still available for IMPACT Wrestling tapings at St. Clair College following Slammiversary spectacular

Pro wrestling history was made Saturday as Windsor held its first-ever, pay-per-view event.

Slammiversary took place at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

Windsor native Scott D'Amore, president of IMPACT Wrestling, got back in the ring for the first time in many years, scoring a win with his surprise partner Eric Young over the villanous duo of Deaner and former world champion Bully Ray.

Former Detroit Red Wings star and Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty was involved in the ending of the match.

"McCarty ultimately sided with D’Amore and Young, delivering a Stunner to Bully Ray and then helping slam him through a table, leading to the victory for the hometown heroes," said IMPACT Wrestling in a statement.

The company is holding tapings of its weekly show, IMPACT, Sunday evening at the college.

McCarty will step into the ring Sunday as he partners up with hardcore wrestling icon Tommy Dreamer in a tag team match.

Limited tickets are still available.