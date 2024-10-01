WINDSOR
Windsor

    • St. Clair College golf teams remain in medal contention at OCAA Championships

    St. Clair Saints golfers. (Source: St. Clair College) St. Clair Saints golfers. (Source: St. Clair College)
    Share

    St. Clair College’s golf teams are still in medal contention, despite dropping in the leaderboards on Tuesday at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Championships.

    As they head into the final round, the men’s team is sitting in the bronze medal position with a score of 623. The team is just seven strokes behind the gold medal.

    Humber sits atop the standings with 616 and Fanshawe follows in second with a score of 617.

    Individually, Spencer Higginbottom had a rough day on the course after leading individual standings in the first round. He remains in the bronze medal position, five strokes behind first.

    On the women’s side, Alyssa Cowling shot a 16 over par 88 and sits in fifth place. She is five strokes out of first on a “very tight leaderboard”, according to St. Clair College.

    Humber is also in first for the women’s team standings by 21 strokes over the Saints. St. Clair has a 17 stroke lead for the silver medal.

    The championships are taking place at the Barrie Country Club, a par 72 course. The tournament will finish on Wednesday, weather permitting.

    The full result rundown is available here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News