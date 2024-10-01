St. Clair College golf teams remain in medal contention at OCAA Championships

St. Clair College’s golf teams are still in medal contention, despite dropping in the leaderboards on Tuesday at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Championships.

As they head into the final round, the men’s team is sitting in the bronze medal position with a score of 623. The team is just seven strokes behind the gold medal.

Humber sits atop the standings with 616 and Fanshawe follows in second with a score of 617.

Individually, Spencer Higginbottom had a rough day on the course after leading individual standings in the first round. He remains in the bronze medal position, five strokes behind first.

On the women’s side, Alyssa Cowling shot a 16 over par 88 and sits in fifth place. She is five strokes out of first on a “very tight leaderboard”, according to St. Clair College.

Humber is also in first for the women’s team standings by 21 strokes over the Saints. St. Clair has a 17 stroke lead for the silver medal.

The championships are taking place at the Barrie Country Club, a par 72 course. The tournament will finish on Wednesday, weather permitting.

The full result rundown is available here.