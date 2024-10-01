Rent coming to Windsor’s Capitol Theatre

Rent is coming to Windsor this week at the Capitol Theatre.

Art’s Collective Theatre (ACT) will bring the popular Tony award-winning musical to the stage this Friday, running until Oct. 12. This iteration energizes the story with cutting-edge technology and a novel stage design that’s never been seen before in Windsor.

Rent is a story that speaks to the social and economic struggles from inflation to addiction and social protests in the streets.

With 72 LED screens and a custom-designed stage, it’s set to create a stimulating visual and audio environment.

Chris Rabideau is ACT’s artistic director and the director of Rent. Rabideau is enthusiastic to bring this production to the stage in our city.

"We've always been rooted in that diversity through our storytelling, whether it be a musical choice or a play on the Underground Railroad or on homelessness, whatever that might be,” said Rabideau.

“We've always brought real stories to the forefront in Windsor. I think that is so important to our city and the culture."