Three Windsor police officers may have donated to convoy protest efforts, chief says
Names matching employees of the Windsor Police Service have been found on a leaked list of people who donated to the convoy that blockaded Ottawa, Windsor and other border crossings, according to the city's police chief.
During a news conference Thursday, Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno said three of her officers "may have contributed" to the convoy protest.
Mizuno refused to provide details on the role of the three service members.
Earlier this week, Toronto police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said "multiple lists" of convoy protest donors were leaked last week, adding it is difficult to establish their validity since the lists "could be altered or manipulated."
Both the OPP and Toronto Police Service say they have launched internal investigations or reviews, saying some of their members appear to have donated to the convoy efforts.
In Windsor, Mizuno said whenever police become aware that its officers have donated the convoy protests, that information is forwarded to the force's Professional Standards Branch.
"We hold our members, both on and off duty, and we will deal with those matters accordingly," Mizuno added.
Protesters raised money through various channels to fund the convoy protest in Ottawa, including American fundraising site GiveSendGo.
Funds from that site was frozen by an Ontario Superior Court judge on Feb. 10 — about two weeks after protestors first arrived in Ottawa.
- With files from CTV Toronto’s Jon Woodward
