Three people hurt after two vehicle crash in Tecumseh
The OPP say three people were sent to hospital after a two vehicle crash at Highway 3 and Walker Road on Sept. 25, 2019. ( Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor )
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:15PM EDT
Police are investigating a serious two vehicle crash in Tecumseh.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 3 and Walker Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say both drivers and a passenger in one vehicle were transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to life threatening.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.