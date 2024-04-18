Three people displaced after fire in Fontainebleau area

Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in the Fontainebleau area.

Crews responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Allyson Avenue on Wednesday evening.

WFRS crews responded to a fire in the 2700 Block of Allyson Ave. Wednesday evening. Damages as a result of the accidental fire in the basement is estimated at over $200,000. 3 occupants displaced. No injuries reported. *JS — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) April 18, 2024

Fire officials say it was an accidental fire in the basement.

Three occupants were displaced. No injuries were reported.