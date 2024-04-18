WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three people displaced after fire in Fontainebleau area

    The aftermath of a house fire on Allyson Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) The aftermath of a house fire on Allyson Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in the Fontainebleau area.

    Crews responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Allyson Avenue on Wednesday evening.

    Fire officials say it was an accidental fire in the basement.

    Three occupants were displaced. No injuries were reported.

