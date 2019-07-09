

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested three people related to an investigation into shots fired on Drouillard Road.

Patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Drouillard on Tuesday at about 6:50 a.m.

Neighbours tell CTV News they thought they heard shots fired around 9 p.m. They say police were around for a bit and returned Tuesday morning after a second instance of shots ringing.

Officers located a number of spent bullet casings in the area. The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

The 1600 block of Drouillard Road was closed as members of the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation appears to be centred around a business in the neighbourhood, but police will say only officers continue to look for clues.

Officers obtained a description of a suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was located shortly before 10 a.m., parked and unoccupied, in a parking lot in the area of Walker Road and Division Road. The vehicle was seized for examination.

The investigation led officers to a hotel located in the 2200 block of Division Road.

At about 12:30 p.m., two men and a woman were arrested at the hotel without incident.

Police say they have not located a weapon.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Three people were escorted out of the building by police in handcuffs. The K9 unit was also on hand. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/BzOS8tCqGH — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) July 9, 2019