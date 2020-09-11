WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Friday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,572 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2420 people who have recovered.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there is more flattening of the curve in the area.

“We have had a pretty good couple of weeks and hopefully that trend continues,” says Ahmed.

Three retirement homes are in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has one staff member and one resident with COVID-19, New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member with the virus.

For the first time in several weeks, there are no workplaces with reported outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

