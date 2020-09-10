WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest death is a man in his 60s who passed away in hospital. Ahmed says he had a number of chronic disease.

The region has had a total of 2,569 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2413 people who have recovered.

WECHU says three of the new cases are travel related, one is a close contact of a confirmed case and four are under investigation.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are two retirement homes in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member with COVID-19.

One workplace is reporting an outbreak - a manufacturing facility in Tecumseh.

