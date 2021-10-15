Three more Windsor-Essex schools have COVID-19 outbreaks

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three more schools.

West Gate Public School, Colchester North Public School and Leamington District Secondary School have been added to the outbreak list.

Three schools were also put into outbreak status on Thursday. That brings the total to eight active school outbreaks in the region.

The Delta Variant has been detected at West Gate and Leamington District, according to WECHU.

The health unit indicated Thursday that about 250 classes have been dismissed since the beginning of the school year.

“We are seeing a stable number of cases in our school-age children as well, which is reflected in the number of outbreaks and dismissals,” says Ramsey D'Souza, WECHU manager of epidemiology.