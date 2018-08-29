

CTV Windsor





Three men have been arrested related to a serious assault on Giles Boulevard.

Patrol officers were in the area of Giles Boulevard West on Aug. 24 around 1:45 a.m., when they heard a disturbance from the alleyway, east of Bruce Avenue.

Officers located a man who was with a group of people. Police say the man was bleeding from the head and advised that he was victim of an assault. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Through investigation officers from the Major Crime Branch were able to identify the suspects involved in the incident.

Two of the suspects went to Windsor police headquarters on Tuesday and were placed under arrest. The other suspect attended Wednesday morning and was placed under arrest.

Christopher Wallace, 26, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault.

Gregory Lewis, 31, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Joshua Dresser, 31, from Belle River, is charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.