

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are searching for three suspects after one person was seriously injured in an assault.

Patrol officers were in the area of Giles Boulevard West when they heard a disturbance from the alleyway, east of Bruce Avenue on Thursday around 1:45 a.m.

Officers located a man, who was with a group of people. The man was bleeding from the head and told police that he was victim of an assault.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say investigation revealed the victim was assaulted by three male suspects.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident as some parties are known to each other.

The Major Crime Branch is actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.