The Windsor Police Service has announced the officer in charge of the Amherstburg Detachment.

Staff Sgt. Dave DeLuca will start his new role on Jan. 1, 2019.

DeLuca is a lifelong Amherstburg resident who knows the community and has a first-hand understanding of their concerns and expectations.

"It is a privilege to be chosen as the Officer in Charge of the new Amherstburg Detachment of the Windsor Police Service and to be part of this milestone moment for the town of Amherstburg,” says DeLuca.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work in my hometown and continue the tradition of exceptional police service that the residents have come to expect and enjoy."

Since being hired as a cadet in 1995, DeLuca has worked in many areas of the service, including Patrol Division, Forensic Identification Branch, Drug Enforcement Branch, Street Crimes Unit, Domestic Violence, Internet Child Exploitation Unit, and most recently, the Special Projects Unit.

Windsor police say they are looking forward to working together with the residents of the Town of Amherstburg with the goal of public safety.

Police say they are committed to working together to prevent and investigate crime, and provide support to those in need.