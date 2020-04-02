WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of Northway Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Responding officers located a vehicle in the area that had apparent gunshot damage.

A man was found in the immediate area with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Police say a woman who was found inside the vehicle was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot injury.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

A coroner attended the scene, as well as members of the Forensic Identification Unit.

The incident has been classified as a homicide investigation.

Police conducted a canvass of the area for evidence and to speak with potential witnesses.

Investigators believe the gunfire took place in the general vicinity of Northway Avenue and Northwood Street.

Members of the Major Crime Branch also attended and are continuing the active investigation. Investigators believe the responsible suspect(s) may have fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives with the Major Crime Branch are requesting that anyone with video surveillance in the general area review the footage and contact police with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.