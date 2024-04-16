WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three alleged impaired drivers facing charges

    Windsor Police Services car. (File) Windsor Police Services car. (File)
    Share

    Windsor police officers have charged three people with impaired driving in separate incidents over an eight-hour period.

    Shortly before 8 p.m. on April 14, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of County Road 17 for a report of a single-vehicle collision. In speaking to the motorist, who had driven into a ditch, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including slurred speech. The 40-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he refused a breath test.

    About two hours later, officers attended a parking lot in the 3700 block of Walker Road, where a suspected impaired driver had pulled over with damage to her vehicle. Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a 53-year-old female who had a strong odour of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. Officers arrested the motorist for impaired driving and transported her to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

    A third driver was arrested at approximately 4 a.m. on April 15. Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue and encountered a car that had struck a curb and sustained significant damage. Police say the motorist, a 34-year-old man, had a strong odour of alcohol and was uncooperative with officers. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters for further testing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News