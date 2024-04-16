Three alleged impaired drivers facing charges

Windsor police officers have charged three people with impaired driving in separate incidents over an eight-hour period.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on April 14, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of County Road 17 for a report of a single-vehicle collision. In speaking to the motorist, who had driven into a ditch, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including slurred speech. The 40-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he refused a breath test.

About two hours later, officers attended a parking lot in the 3700 block of Walker Road, where a suspected impaired driver had pulled over with damage to her vehicle. Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a 53-year-old female who had a strong odour of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. Officers arrested the motorist for impaired driving and transported her to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

A third driver was arrested at approximately 4 a.m. on April 15. Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue and encountered a car that had struck a curb and sustained significant damage. Police say the motorist, a 34-year-old man, had a strong odour of alcohol and was uncooperative with officers. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters for further testing.