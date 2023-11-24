WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Threat investigated at Belle River high school

    Belle River District High School in Belle River, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor) Belle River District High School in Belle River, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

    Essex County OPP are investigating a threat at Belle River District High School.

    Police detachment responded to the school located at 33 South Street in Belle River on Friday at 1:20 p.m.

    Police say it was determined that an unknown individual contacted the school and made threats over of the phone.

    As a result, school officials placed the school into lockdown and contacted police. The OPP attended the school and were present while students safely exited. There were no injuries reported.

    The Essex County OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact police 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

