Thousands raised by the Windsor Cancer Foundation
The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation makes a big donation to the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre on May 17, 2018. ( Photo courtesy of Monica Bunde)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 5:27PM EDT
Cancer care in Windsor is getting a big boost.
The Windsor Cancer Foundation donated more than $138,000 to the Cancer Centre on Thursday.
The money was collected through the various events the foundation hosts, and from people who give directly to them.
It will be spent in five key areas -- including breast reconstruction programs, video conferencing equipment and ambulatory pumps to allow patients to have chemo at home.