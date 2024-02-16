'Thought I won $100 at first': Windsor, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win

A retiree from Windsor is planning on paying off her mortgage after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.

According to OLG, Linda Peskan of Windsor matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the correct order for the Jan. 19, 2024 Lotto Max draw and ended up winning $100,000.

Retired from the manufacturing industry, Linda said she's been playing the lottery for approximately 15 years and typically plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, but that this was her first big win.

"I was at the store with my brother when I checked my ticket and thought I won $100 at first. I handed it to the clerk and he said I was a big winner. I was in shock," Linda said. "My brother saw my face and thought something was wrong. I told him I won $100,000 with tears in my eyes!"

So what does Linda plan to do with her newfound winnings? She said she plans to pay off her mortgage.

“It will have a huge impact on my life”, she said. "This is an incredible blessing. I am truly grateful.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Caldwell Gas & Variety on Mersea Road 1 in Leamington.