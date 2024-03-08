'This is an emergency and the government should act': Residents rally for SafePoint interim funding

The provincial government is being called on to provide immediate interim funding for Windsor’s SafePoint consumption and treatment services site (CTS).

More than 40 people gathered outside Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie’s office on Tecumseh Road East Friday afternoon to rally support while members of Windsor’s CTS Advocacy Coalition met with Dowie inside.

“From our perspective this is an emergency and the government should act accordingly,” said CTS Advocacy Coalition member, Marion Overholt.

“We're concerned about the continuing delay, because delay means that SafePoint services are not available and we will be losing lives,” she said. “We will be having people in our community suffer needless overdoses because those vital services of SafePoint are not available.”

SafePoint opened on April 26, 2023 after receiving federal approval, but it was still waiting for Ontario’s government to review its application for funding.

When a shooting near a Toronto consumption and treatment site prompted the province to pause reviewing such applications, Windsor and WECHU were forced to pause SafePoint effective Jan. 1, 2024.

“We're asking the government to act and to provide that interim funding,” Overholt explained. “The SafePoint site had a budget of $700,000 a year and we're asking that that money be provided so the services can be continued while they conduct whatever process they feel necessary.”

Following the group’s meeting, Dowie said he appreciates the passion and reiterated his support for additions services.

“I’ve shown my public support for getting funding for addictions recovery services, and that will not stop,” stated Dowie.

He continued, “I want to encourage a prompt and speedy resolution of the critical incident review. I want it to be complete mind you. I don't want the integrity of that review to be compromised in any way. But it's important that we get a go forward direction for the offering of this service.”

Dowie said the government review is nearing an end but did not have an exact timeline for its completion.

“Understanding the challenges that other communities are faced with service delivery, let's resolve those challenges and ensure that those that are trying to recover and get a better life for themselves ahead have the supports that they need to get there,” he said.

Coalition member Lacie Krzemien said after the meeting, “He did assure us that he is in daily communication and that a lot of time is being spent on the issue. So we're going to keep that communication open.”

Krzemien, who is an outreach coordinator with Pozitive Pathways told CTV News Windsor, “We're just going to continue having the conversation and in the meantime, I'm out here doing outreach for support. If anyone needs access to services or supports, they can get a hold of the CTS Coalition, get involved if you would like or you can get a hold of me at Pozitive Pathways community service, as well.”

“We are dedicated and committed to this cause,” Krzemien added.

Earlier this week, 51 harm reduction agencies also called on the province to provide emergency funding for safe consumption and treatment sites.