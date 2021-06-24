WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three Windsor-Essex family members have won $1 million in the Lotto Max draw after playing the lottery together for years.

Michele Allen of Harrow, Dana Harris of Harrow, and Michael Allen of Windsor had the winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize from the June 4 draw.

Michele, 71 and her children Dana, 46, and Michael ,48, say they have been playing the lottery together for 20 years.

"We purchased our ticket on Friday evening and checked it using the OLG Lottery App on Sunday. I told Michael to check the ticket himself, but I didn't tell him it was a winning ticket," said Michele. "He checked it twice because he was in such shock! We kept counting the zeroes thinking we won $1,000 or $10,000!"

They plan on putting their winnings toward home renovations, a new vehicles and savings.

"This feels amazing," they said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Front Road in Windsor.