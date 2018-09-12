

Windsor police say human remains found in Amherstburg have been identified as a man from a missing person investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch went to a wooded area off the 8th Concession Road between Alma Street and Texas Road on Sept. 3.

A Coroner attended the scene and confirmed the remains were human.

Investigators from the major crimes branch have identified the remains as belonging to Bryce Hall.

Since August 7, 2017, police have been actively investigating the disappearance of Hall, 25-year-old man from Windsor.

The missing person investigation received a tremendous amount of community attention. Police deemed his disappearance as suspicious.

Police say Hall was last seen between the night of Aug. 3 and the early morning of Aug. 4. in the area of Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road with his 2013 black Ford Fusion, in the company of two people known to him.

Hall's vehicle was captured on video in the area of Tecumseh Road West and Church Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Hall's vehicle was recovered at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of Wear Street and Church Street

Police say they found blood stains within the vehicle belonging to Hall. Officers recovered portions of Hall's identification that were found in another person's possession during an unrelated investigation on Aug. 5.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.