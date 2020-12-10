WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting another death and 104 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday.

WECHU says a woman in her 70s has died related to COVID-19.She was a member of the community.

The death toll linked to the virus in Windsor-Essex has reached 86. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 4,342 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,646 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

16 are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 are health-care workers

14 are agri-farm workers

70 are under investigation

There are 610 active cases. WECHU says 32 people are in the hospital and seven are in the ICU.

There are 24 outbreaks in the region. There are 11 workplace outbreaks, seven long-term care outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks.

The health unit is reporting a cluster of 32 confirmed virus cases linked to school affiliates and sports teams participating at Central Park Athletics.

More coming.