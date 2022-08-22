These unique events and initiatives are planned for Willistead Manor

The City of Windsor has several events and initiatives planned for the historic Willistead Manor over the next year.

After a two-year hiatus in response to the pandemic, Willistead Manor and Thyme To-Go have set dates for the 2022-23 At the Manor Event Series.

“Willistead Manor’s At the Manor programming series offers diverse, unique and traditionally sold-out experiences. When designing these events, we thought about the ‘At Home’ parties that Edward and Mary Walker once hosted in their grand mansion, and looked to recreate a bit of that magic,” said Christopher Lawrence Menard, Willistead Manor coordinator.

Willistead Manor's "2022-2023 At the Manor series" is up and running beginning with the 2nd Annual High Tea & Garden Party on September 11th.

Over the years, the program has included yoga classes, theatre and opera performances, literary events, tours, brunches, themed dinners and much more.

The events are co-produced by the city’s culture and events team, in partnership with Willistead Manor’s exclusive caterer, Thyme To-Go. Head Chef Julie Myers designs special menus that draw inspiration from Willistead’s history, and the plants and herbs present in the onsite Paul Martin Gardens.

The first event in the series was the Public Summer Tours, which took place in July. For the first time, the tours included access to the recently unveiled permanent Coach House Historical Exhibition. The new exhibition is supported by The Merinoff Foundation, the Walker descendants, Willistead Manor Inc., the City of Windsor, the Friends of Willistead, and Suede Productions. Guests are invited to learn about the history of Hiram Walker, the Walker businesses and their community impacts, the formation of Walkerville, Edward and Mary Walker, the construction and history of Willistead Manor and much more.

Over the course of several Sunday afternoon and Wednesday evening tours last month, over 1,500 guests toured the manor, donating approximately $2,300 to the Friends of Willistead.

Tickets for individual events remaining in the At the Manor series will go on sale approximately two months before each offering, with pricing and menu details, along with ticket purchases available at www.ThymeToGo.ca. All events take place at Willistead Manor, 1899 Niagara Street.

The 2022-23 At the Manor series includes:

2nd Annual High Tea & Garden Party

Sunday, September 11, 2022. Three seatings at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

Tickets now available at www.ThymeToGo.ca. Experience includes a not-to-be-missed Tea Bar featuring hot and cold teas served in Friends of Willistead tea sets; a delicious menu of sandwiches, crumpets, scones and pastries; and a guided tour of the Paul Martin Gardens. Guests are encouraged to wear their fanciest “high tea hat” for a chance to win a prize.

Doors Open Windsor

Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Experience includes free admission to the Coach House Historical Exhibition. Please note that the Willistead Manor main house will not be included in Doors Open Windsor this year. Details at DoorsOpenWindsor.com.

Poetry at the Manor - Vol. 10

Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Special 10th Anniversary edition of the popular annual literary arts event. Co-hosted by Windsor's Poet Laureate Emeritus Marty Gervais and Poet Laureate Vanessa Shields. This year’s reading features Anna Yin (Mississauga’s Inaugural Poet Laureate), Richard-Yves Sitoski (Poet Laureate for Owen Sound), Micheline Maylor (Poet Laureate Emeritus for the City of Calgary), and Sarah Lewis (past Poet Laureate for Peterborough). The anniversary event will also serve as a book launch for the fourth book in the South Shore Collections series A Manor of Words: Poetry at the Manor 10th Anniversary Anthology featuring poems by the 30+ poets who have participated in this annual event since 2012.

2nd Annual Harvest Dinner

Saturday, November 5, 2022. One seating at 5:00 p.m. Experience includes a not-to-be-missed farm-to-table epic roast featuring three delicious cuts of meat, rustic vegetables, seasonal side dishes, whisky tastings, and live entertainment.

Annual Holiday Tours

Wednesdays, December 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sundays, December 4, 11 and 18, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Experience includes tours of Willistead Manor all decked out in its holiday finest, tours of the new Coach House Historical Exhibition, and access to the Friends of Willistead's holiday display. Regular tour pricing applies.

Breakfast With Santa

Sundays, December 4, 11 and 18, 2022. One seating at 10:00 a.m. Experience includes breakfast buffet, Santa visit and photo op, and a self-guided mini-tour of Willistead Manor. Ticket price will include the buffet, Santa visit, and mini-tour. Keepsake photos with Santa to take away will cost $10.00 extra on site.

Valentine's Day Dinner

Tuesday, February 14, 2023. One seating at 6:00 p.m. Experience includes a 5-course fine dining tasting tour of Chef Julie’s travels through Paris – the most romantic city in the world! Your dining experience includes champagne and chocolate covered strawberries, as well as live entertainment.

Easter Brunch Buffet

Sunday, April 9, 2023. Two seatings at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Experience includes a delicious brunch buffet and an Easter Egg hunt inside Willistead Manor.

Mother's Day Brunch Buffet

Sunday, May 14, 2023. Two seatings at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Experience includes a delicious brunch buffet and tours of the Paul Martin Gardens.

Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, 2023. All details will be posted, as available, at ArtInTheParkWindsor.com.