The outdoor aspect of the North American International Auto Show is offering free live entertainment this week.

The free concerts are taking place at Hart Plaza along the riverfront in downtown Detroit from Sept. 21-25.

Here is the list entertainment at Hart Plaza:

Wednesday

6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.: Chris Dupont & Kylee Phillips

7:45 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: May Erlewine

Thursday

5:15 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: White Bee

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers

8:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Mayer Hawthorne

Friday

5:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.: Lewis “Louie Lee” Hensley

6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.: Michigan Rattlers

7:45 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: Frankie Ballard

Saturday

3:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m.: Think Twice

4:15 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: Gabriel Duran

5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m.: Misty Lyn

7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: Grace Potter

Sunday

12:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.: Slow Jams Disco Brunch

3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: House Party

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: DJ Premier