These are the free concerts at the Detroit auto show
Frankie Ballard. (Source: NAIAS/Facebook)
The outdoor aspect of the North American International Auto Show is offering free live entertainment this week.
The free concerts are taking place at Hart Plaza along the riverfront in downtown Detroit from Sept. 21-25.
Here is the list entertainment at Hart Plaza:
Wednesday
6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.: Chris Dupont & Kylee Phillips
7:45 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: May Erlewine
Thursday
5:15 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: White Bee
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers
8:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Mayer Hawthorne
Friday
5:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.: Lewis “Louie Lee” Hensley
6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.: Michigan Rattlers
7:45 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: Frankie Ballard
Saturday
3:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m.: Think Twice
4:15 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: Gabriel Duran
5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m.: Misty Lyn
7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: Grace Potter
Sunday
12:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.: Slow Jams Disco Brunch
3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: House Party
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: DJ Premier