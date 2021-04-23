WINDSOR, ONT. -- Crime was down in just about every category in the Windsor Police Service’s annual crime stats, except for one: crime against persons.

There were 2,858 reported incidences of crime against persons in 2020, according to the statistics presented during the police service's monthly board meeting Thursday.

That’s up 16 per cent from 2019 and well above the city’s five-year average in the same category.

“The instance of abuse and violence are heightened,” says the executive director of Hiatus House, Sylvie Guenther.

Family assaults were also much higher, with 681 incidences reported in 2020, a number 27 per cent above the 10-year average of 536.

But in what seems like a contradictory statistic, leaders at Hiatus House say call volume is down.

“While we’ve had fewer calls, the stories we’re hearing are disturbing and there’s quite significant pronounced abuse happening in those scenarios,” says Guenther, who adds the shelter has been open throughout the pandemic — with measures in place to ensure safety.

While Hiatus House has yet to see a single COVID-19 case among its residents, Guenther worries people are staying in bad situations due to a perceived risk of contracting the illness.

“With every shutdown, there’s an instant drop off and we just get this reduction, so we’ve been trying to tell people that we’re still open for business,” she says.

While not all of the shelter’s 42 beds are being offered -- to ensure proper physical distancing among guests -- the shelter isn’t turning anyone away. Guenther says there are still spots available at the facility at 250 Louis Ave., including extra spaces at an off-site facility.

The centre also operates a crisis line at 519-252-7781, and is encouraging people to call.

Guenther believes the volume of calls for service are down because people feel isolated during the stay-at-home order.

She adds typical outlets for help like neighbours and friends just aren’t there, leaving greater opportunities for abusive situations to develop and go unreported.

“If you imagine now, families are at home, isolated, out of work with access to substances,” says Guenther.

“Don’t be afraid to call. It is a problem and we need to keep talking about it.”