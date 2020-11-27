WINDSOR, ONT. -- What started as a family tradition morphed into a story book, then a philanthropic endeavor for a Windsor family.

“It was a tradition in our family, always to get a new pay of pajamas, so it was passing that along to our granddaughter,” said Carrie Lee.

Lee and her husband passed it along, by writing up a book.

The book got the family talking about taking care of others.

So four years ago they launched “Lola’s Pajama Fairy Project,” named after their granddaughter.

Since, they have collected nearly 1,000 pairs of jammies to go to local charities.

“We thought long and hard about whether or not we were going to do it this year, and day after day we just kept thinking should we do this?” Lee said. “It’s just such a difficult (time), and then it was like, yes! we need warm and cozy pajamas more this year than we ever have.”

Drop off locations include:

821 Fairview Boulevard (leave on the front porch)

Physio Fit at 4510 Rhodes Drive

Nguyen Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Centre at 1918 Wyandotte Street East

Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255 at 5645 Wyandotte Street East

Donors are asked to drop-off their PJs before Dec. 6.

The pajama project is collecting warm and cozy PJs to be donated to Hiatus House, Matthew House, the Welcome Centre for Women and Families and the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society.