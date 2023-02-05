The secret to a 'perfect' bowl of chili? Peppers, honey, bacon and lots of love

From "a hearty amount of bacon" to "a little honey," chili-making masters are sharing their secrets for achieving the perfect taste.

The inaugural Border City BBQ Chili Fest took place Sunday at Wolfhead Distillery, pitting 10 teams of chili makers against one another.

All batches of chili had to be prepared over charcoal or a live fire. No pellet smokers, electric burners or propane were allowed.

Admission was free, but each sample of chili cost one dollar and donations of food and money were accepted for Feed the Need Windsor.

Organizers say the charity collected more than $2,500 in cash and two vans of canned goods from the 1,186 people who attended Sunday's event.

Tap on the video above to see what the "perfect bowl of chili" means to both stew makers and eaters.