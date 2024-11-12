Man charged in intimate partner violence case arrested for second bail breach

A 27-year-old Windsor man has been arrested for violating his bail conditions for the second time in less than three months.

The man was initially arrested in August and charged with assault, assault with choking, and uttering threats related to an incident of intimate partner violence. He was released on bail with a condition requiring him to remain at his residence.

In September, bail compliance officers arrested him for breaching that condition. He was released again in October with added restrictions, including electronic monitoring.

Earlier this month, officers found the man had breached his bail conditions a second time.

He was arrested this past Friday in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The case was handled by the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between Windsor and LaSalle police funded through an Ontario government grant.

The unit was created earlier this year to improve bail compliance monitoring.

Support for those affected by intimate partner violence is available through Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4879.