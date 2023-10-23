The S’Aints Sleighing Hunger concert returns to Caesars Windsor

A philanthropic super-group is returning to Caesars Windsor with an all-ages fundraising concert.

The S’Aints is joining forces with St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor Cares for a show on Friday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

The S’Aints Sleighing Hunger concert has become a holiday tradition for the whole family to enjoy. This festive concert will showcase The S’Aints band in all their rock glory, featuring the immensely talented lineup of Jody Raffoul, Jeff Burrows, Wes Buckley, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kelly Howell, Marty Bak, Liz Robinson, Stephanie Baker, and Jim O’Neil.

To celebrate the holidays, The S’Aints will perform traditional holiday tunes with an electrifying, upbeat rock edge, including those from their current album Epic Christmas. Additionally, the band is ecstatic to include the Windsor Optimist Youth Band drumline and the brilliant choir, The Sinners, to the show - adding to this year’s excitement and epic atmosphere.

All of the ticket proceeds stay within the local community, benefiting those in need in Windsor-Essex and Chatham.

“The success of this concert is truly a community effort,” said Burrows. “For every seat we fill in The Colosseum, we know it means more people are being fed and shelves are being filled. This is a collective effort and one that is very close to our hearts.”

Proceeds from this year’s Sleighing Hunger concert and an accompanying holiday CD will go towards the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association and Chatham Outreach for Hunger.

A brief sneak peek acoustic set will be performed by The S’Aints on Friday, December 1 at the Unemployed Help Centre. The S’Aints holiday album Epic Christmas will be available for purchase mid-November at sleighinghunger.com, St. Clair College campuses, and throughout Windsor and Essex County locations for $10 each.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect.