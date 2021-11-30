The S’Aints once again 'sleighing hunger' with benefit concert

Windsor, Ont. -

The S’Aints are returning to the stage this holiday season with a benefit concert aimed at ‘sleighing hunger.’

St. Clair College and the St. Clair College Alumni Association announced the return of the annual Christmas Concert featuring the S’Aints live at Ceasar’s Colosseum Thursday, Dec. 23.

Over the last 10 years, the S’Aints have raised more than $280,000 for food banks in Chatham and Windsor.

Members of the S’Aints include Jody Raffoul, Jeff Burrows, Kelly Hoppe, Kelly Howell, Wes Buckley, David Cyrenne, Marty Bak, Liz Robinson and Stephanie Baker.

Last year, many tuned from their living rooms as the concert had gone virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. The annual benefit still raised $80,000 for local groups.

Many local charities in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent will benefit from this year’s concert which will help to provide food for the holiday season and into the New Year to those in need.

The concert is for all ages and tickets to the show are $25. They can be purchased from the Colosseum box office or online through Ticketmaster.

Proof of Vaccination, government issued identification and masks are required to enter the casino and concert venue. The Caesar’s website has a list of any other applicable COVID restrictions.

The S’Aints latest CD ‘Calling All S’Aints’ is currently available in retail outlets across Windsor and can also be purchased at the “meet and greet” table following the Christmas concert.

For more information visit sleighinghunger.com.