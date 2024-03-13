'That's their livelihood': Windsor, Ont. influencer MD Motivator talks possible U.S. TikTok ban
TikTok could be in trouble across the border, with the United States House of Representatives passing a bill Wednesday that could lead to a nationwide ban on the popular social media app.
For Windsor-based content creator Zachery Dereniowski, better known by his handle MD Motivator, that’s not good.
“Obviously that’s not something that I want in terms of being able to create the effect and impact that we’re trying to create,” he said.
Dereniowski uses all the popular social media sites to put out content highlighting the good in the world – giving away thousands of dollars and kicking off crowdfunding campaigns for people in need.
He’s gained millions of followers and billions of views. Half of that engagement, he said, comes from American TikTok users.
“That is my largest platform,” Dereniowski said.
MD Motivator said he took his first steps towards creating content while at a low point in his life.
“Social media and real world interaction saved me,” he explained.
Working through a breakup, isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic and unhappy in medical school – hence the “MD” in his online MD Motivator persona – he said the hobby-turned-job turned things around.
“It was a cry for help. It was something that got me out of my depression. It was my therapy,” he said.
In the years since getting started, he’s posted on just about every social media platform there is, and believes diversification will spare him from the harms should TikTok be banned.
But he worries for other users.
“There's tons of content creators and businesses and entrepreneurs that, that's their livelihood,” said Dereniowski. “They've been able to grow their small business or pivot from the pandemic into something that's really beautiful.”
In Canada, TikTok has already been banned from the devices of federal government workers as well as staff with some provinces and municipalities.
Bans stem from fear user data could be shared with the Chinese government by ByteDance, the China-based parent company of the app.
So how likely is it that Canada could see a full out ban, like what the United States is pursuing?
According to tech analyst Carmi Levy, the answer is very.
“If it does move forward and become law and if it accomplishes what lawmakers are hoping it accomplishes, I would expect something similar in Canada to at least be proposed or discussed within a few months,” Levy said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details are coming to light about the family at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Alberta introduces bill to create new police force but says it won't replace RCMP
The Alberta government has introduced legislation to elevate its sheriff service department into a new stand-alone police force.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'A very serious crisis': Canada's wild pig population poses threat to neighbouring U.S. states
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
'My job is not to be popular': Trudeau defends carbon pricing increase amid cross-Canada resistance
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.