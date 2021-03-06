WINDSOR, ONT -- If you are planning some outdoor family time over the next few weeks, The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has a suggestion.

From March 15 though April 18, select branches in Blenheim, Bothwell, Dresden, Ridgetown, Thamesville and Wheatley will be providing what's called a "Walk-a-story" in their communities.

Each branch will feature a different story for their walk.

Patrons can pick up their story maps, start their walk at their library and then continue through the town, following the map from building to building. They return to their library for the end of the story.