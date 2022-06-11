Tenth anniversary of Meet-A-Machine breaks all-time attendance record, organizers say
The 10th anniversary of the Meet-A-Machine event is being celebrated as a huge success — not just because it marked the event's return in Windsor since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
According to organizers, this year's free event nearly doubled its previous attendance record.
City of Windsor children services manager Dawn Bosco said about 7,400 people showed up in 2019.
On Saturday, that number topped 13,000.
Meet-A-Machine started with a sensory-friendly hour at 9 a.m. before opening up to the general public between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. outside the WFCU Centre.
"Come 10 o'clock, the flood gates opened. Transit Windsor buses are filled. There's lineups of traffic. People are just beaming from ear to ear," said Bosco.
Meet-A-Machine allows children to sit inside and explore a number of large vehicles they may have never discovered before due to their young age, from transit buses, police cars, fire trucks and race cars.
The annual event is hosted by the city's children services department and is designed to promote literacy through interaction.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parliament Hill given all clear after investigation reveals 'no public safety threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has reopened after a police investigation into a 'possible threat' kept the Parliamentary Precinct closed for several hours Saturday afternoon. Ottawa police say no public safety threat was identified.
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new U.S. gun measures
Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
'I won't be out as much': Rising gas prices hurting boaters
It's not just on the roads where the cost of fuel is skyrocketing.
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
London
-
Suspect remains outstanding after 12-hour standoff in London
A suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident overnight Saturday remains outstanding following a nearly 12-hour standoff at a London townhouse complex.
-
OPP issue reminder after truck stolen with three pets still inside
Police are reminding drivers not to leave their keys in their car after a pick-up truck was stolen Friday -- with three pets left inside.
-
Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in Tilbury
A youth offender is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident in Tilbury left the victim with a serious, life-threatening injury.
Barrie
-
Orillia man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Collingwood death
Provincial police have charged an Orillia man in connection to a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning in Collingwood.
-
Province's SIU called in after incident in Penetanguishene overnight
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following an incident in Penetanguishene overnight.
-
Orillia's Lighthouse holds official grand opening, with plans to slowly increase capacity
While operations have been ongoing throughout the last year, many gathered in the sunshine city for the official grand opening of The Lighthouse in Orillia.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows moose backtrack when baby can't clear fence
A Timmins woman captured a video of a sweet wildlife parenting moment on a northern Ontario road.
-
Sault police investigates shots fired in 'The P Patch' area
Sault police say they have one person in custody after being called to the city's 'P Patch' area following gunfire.
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater Sudbury
The annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
Parliament Hill given all clear after investigation reveals 'no public safety threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has reopened after a police investigation into a 'possible threat' kept the Parliamentary Precinct closed for several hours Saturday afternoon. Ottawa police say no public safety threat was identified.
-
Here's where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa
Masks are no longer required on OC Transpo and in most indoor settings in Ottawa. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa.
-
Air travellers hope dropping random COVID-19 testing clears backlogs
Traveller chaos at Canadian airports, especially in Toronto, has led to the temporary lifting of mandatory random COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers.
Toronto
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
Two people dead in two-vehicle crash in York Region
Police say they are looking for witnesses after two people died in a two-vehicle crash in York Region Saturday morning.
-
These Toronto roadways and transit lines will be closed this weekend
Drivers and transit riders in Toronto should be aware of some major closures happening across the city this weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
-
Cab fares in Quebec will rise by over 17 per cent cent in September
The Commission des Transports du Quebec announced Friday that taxi fares will increase in September of this year.
-
Montrealers protest Bill 21, 3 years later
This week marks the third anniversary of Quebec's controversial Bill 21 -- which bans some public workers from wearing religious symbols -- passing into law.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Halifax police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth.
-
N.B. man, 56, dies after collision between motorcycle, tractor trailer
The RCMP says a 56-year-old man from Musquash, N.B., has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer on Highway 1 in Prince of Wales, N.B.
-
Police seek three suspects after Dartmouth gas station robbery
Halifax Regional Police are looking for three suspects after a gas station in Dartmouth was robbed Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba First Nations search former residential school sites, find anomalies
Chiefs from two First Nations in Manitoba say their communities are still looking for answers after finding possible graves using ground-penetrating radar at the sites of former residential schools that were run by the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Altona is holding its first pride parade today
Altona is having it’s first-ever pride march this weekend.
-
Agency says criticism over price of Winnipeg merch is fair
The agency involved in the merchandise for Winnipeg’s new branding said the criticism over the price point is fair.
Calgary
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball Day
Calgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
Gaggle gridlock: Geese crossing snares drivers on Memorial Drive
An unusual roadblock stopped some drivers on a busy Calgary road Saturday morning.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive near Deerfoot Trail on Saturday morning, an incident that has affected traffic in the area.
Edmonton
-
Parliament Hill given all clear after investigation reveals 'no public safety threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has reopened after a police investigation into a 'possible threat' kept the Parliamentary Precinct closed for several hours Saturday afternoon. Ottawa police say no public safety threat was identified.
-
RibFest grills up a delicious storm in St. Albert
Motorists lined up throughout the parking lot at St. Albert Centre Mall Saturday to get their hands on deliciously smoked and grilled meats at the third annual RibFest.
-
British vehicles take over Victoria Park for car show
The annual All British Motoring Meeting took over the Victoria Park pavilion Saturday.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
-
FortisBC raising the price of natural gas, residents warned to expect higher bills
British Columbians are being warned to expect an increase in their natural gas bills starting next month.
-
19-year-old Burnaby shooting victim not co-operating with investigators, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man in the city Friday night.