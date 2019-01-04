

CTV Windsor





The Union representing residential garbage collectors in Windsor says a tentative deal has been reached in on going contract negotiations.

If ratified this would represent the first collective deal for the 44 workers of Green for Life Environmental.

GFL was hired by the city eight years. Their contract for garbage collection runs until 2024.

Workers voted in favour of strike action back in November. At the time the main issue was wages.

Details of the deal have not been made public and a ratification vote is pending.