LONDON, ONT. -- A tentative deal has been reached between Transit Windsor and its more than 250 employees.

On Friday, the company was given a 72-hour strike notice by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616.

After a late night of negotiations, executive director Pat Delmore tells AM800 News, both sides came to an agreement to avoid a strike Monday morning.

Delmore says details can't be released until the contract is ratified by the union.

He says the deal also has to be approved by Windsor city council.

Delmore says the fact that the strike has been called off will come as a relief to the city.

"We all recognize the impact a strike would have had on the community," he said in a telephone interview. "We're really pleased that we were able to come together and come up with a deal that works for both sides."

No timelines have been set for approval.