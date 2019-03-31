

CTV Windsor





A tentative deal has been reached between Syncreon Automotive and its workers.

Unifor local 195 representatives from the Windsor logistics firm first shared the news on social media.

No details have been released.

More than 400 workers voted 99.9% in favour of strike action if a deal wasn't reached by end of today.

Syncreon is the last stop in the supply chain to fiat Chrysler's Windsor assembly plant as part of its just in time delivery system meaning thousands could be out of work within 20-minutes of a strike.

Ratification votes will be held Tuesday at Unifor's hall at 2300 Somme Avenue.