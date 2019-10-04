WINDSOR -- A 33-year-old Etobicoke man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Windsor.

Drugs and guns unit officers were investigating suspected trafficking of illicit drugs within the city.

A suspect and involved residence was identified.

On Oct. 3 around 1 p.m., officers located and arrested the suspect in the 1200 block of Marentette Avenue. Through investigation, a quantity of Canadian currency was located and seized from the suspect.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search the involved residence located in the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the search warrant was executed and a quantity of illicit drugs was located and seized.

Chase Samuels, 33, from Etobicoke, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking - crack cocaine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.