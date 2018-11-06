

It’s been one of the defining narratives of this past term of council in Essex, and the ongoing fued between outgoing mayor Ron McDermott and outgoing coun. Randy Voakes continued Monday night.

OPP officers were called into the council meeting after coun. Voakes refused to leave a council meeting. The whole encounter was caught on camera by AM800’s Rob Hindi.

Council was discussing potential retail marijuana shops in the municipality when the disruption occurred. Voakes called for a point of order after the mayor made comments about the smell of cannabis in town.

After some back-and-forth exchanges, the mayor kicked Voakes out of the meeting and called for a recess, according to Hindi.

“My job is to keep control and when he will not stay under control, I have to do something as a chair,” said McDermott.

When council resumed, the mayor said coun. Voakes could stay if he issued an apology to those in attendance.

Voakes declined, instead asking the mayor for an apology. After more heated exchanges, mayor McDermott called for another recess and asked the clerk to call the police.

“Once again, he refuses to follow the rules,” McDermott said after the meeting. “He cannot listen to my voice. He’s wanted this position, I want to say, for 12 years, he hasn’t got it. I don’t think it’s me, it’s the position. He refuses to follow orders.”

Ontario Provincial Police arrived a short time later and spoke with Voakes as he sat in the gallery.

“I’m breaking the law, I’m the guy breaking the law, because I’m defending businesses on him saying they stink,” said Voakes, in reference to the mayor’s comments about the smell of cannabis.

“That’s interesting, gentlemen,” he said to the OPP officers. “I can’t believe I pay for that sort of policing.”

Police eventually escorted Voakes out of the council chambers.

But not before he got in some final words.

“Oh by the way, mayor, that email you sent me saying I’m a piece of ****, that’ll go out to the media tomorrow just so everyone knows this is just a backlash of that,” Voakes said to the gallery. “You know you’re just taking advantage of that chair to take advantage of me.”

This was the second last meeting of this term of council – with the last meeting set for Nov. 19.

“See you on the 19th,” Voakes said as he left chambers.

