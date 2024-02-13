Temporary shelter winding down as more Glengarry Ave apartment units reopen

The City of Windsor says a temporary shelter is winding down as more units reopen at a Glengarry Avenue apartment building after a fire last week.

The city says a team of support agencies continue to work together to ensure the tenants displaced from the apartment building at 333 Glengarry Ave are well taken care of.

Since the fire event occurred on Thursday Feb. 8, approximately 70 per cent of residents have been able to return to their homes, the majority on floors 1 through 6. Fire in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Community Housing Corporation (CHC) reports that the seventh and eighth floor units are unavailable for occupancy however CHC is taking all necessary steps to re-open these units as soon as possible.

As of last night, there were approximately 20 individuals staying at the temporary emergency shelter at the WFCU Centre on McHugh Street, receiving food, overnight shelter and access to on-site healthcare. Operations at the temporary shelter will wind down on Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024 by 4 p.m.

Plans have been put into place to continue to support these displaced tenants who have been offered temporary or permanent accommodations in other buildings managed by CHC.

Transit Windsor will continue to provide shuttle service for tenants to and from the WFCU Centre and the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East until the shelter closes.

“We’ve had an incredible team here at the WFCU Centre from the Canadian Red Cross, the Windsor Essex Ontario Health Team, Pozitive Pathways, the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre, the Mobile Medical Support team and the Canadian Mental Health Association”, said city commissioner of Human and Health Services Andrew Daher. “Together with round the clock support from City of Windsor staff and CHC, we have tried to make the most of a tough situation for those needing shelter. I’m so proud of everyone’s efforts”.

Residents are advised to contact CHC for further details at 519-254-1681 ext. 2228 or 2231 to determine if their apartment unit is still affected.