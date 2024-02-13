Temporary shelter winding down as more Glengarry Ave apartment units reopen
The City of Windsor says a temporary shelter is winding down as more units reopen at a Glengarry Avenue apartment building after a fire last week.
The city says a team of support agencies continue to work together to ensure the tenants displaced from the apartment building at 333 Glengarry Ave are well taken care of.
Since the fire event occurred on Thursday Feb. 8, approximately 70 per cent of residents have been able to return to their homes, the majority on floors 1 through 6.Fire in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
Community Housing Corporation (CHC) reports that the seventh and eighth floor units are unavailable for occupancy however CHC is taking all necessary steps to re-open these units as soon as possible.
As of last night, there were approximately 20 individuals staying at the temporary emergency shelter at the WFCU Centre on McHugh Street, receiving food, overnight shelter and access to on-site healthcare. Operations at the temporary shelter will wind down on Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024 by 4 p.m.
Plans have been put into place to continue to support these displaced tenants who have been offered temporary or permanent accommodations in other buildings managed by CHC.
Transit Windsor will continue to provide shuttle service for tenants to and from the WFCU Centre and the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East until the shelter closes.
“We’ve had an incredible team here at the WFCU Centre from the Canadian Red Cross, the Windsor Essex Ontario Health Team, Pozitive Pathways, the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre, the Mobile Medical Support team and the Canadian Mental Health Association”, said city commissioner of Human and Health Services Andrew Daher. “Together with round the clock support from City of Windsor staff and CHC, we have tried to make the most of a tough situation for those needing shelter. I’m so proud of everyone’s efforts”.
Residents are advised to contact CHC for further details at 519-254-1681 ext. 2228 or 2231 to determine if their apartment unit is still affected.
Winter storm could bring up to 50 cm of snow to Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tip line
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
Cruise ship with gastrointestinal illnesses docks in Honolulu
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
Canadian senior with Alzheimer's sexually assaulted while on vacation, family says
Allegations are emerging of a sexual assault against a Canadian senior who was on vacation with her family in the Bahamas last month.
Liberals enact pre-promised increase to student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses
The federal government says it is increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
