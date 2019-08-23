

A 17-year-old has been arrested and police say they are looking for another suspect after a youth was assaulted in a Tilbury park.

Chatham-Kent police say it happened Thursday night at Memorial Park.

Police say a 17-year-old Belle River youth was assaulted by two youths known to him.

A 17-year-old Tilbury youth was arrested and charged with assault. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police continue to look for the second youth involved.