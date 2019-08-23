Teen charged with assaulting Belle River youth in Tilbury park
The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 11:47AM EDT
A 17-year-old has been arrested and police say they are looking for another suspect after a youth was assaulted in a Tilbury park.
Chatham-Kent police say it happened Thursday night at Memorial Park.
Police say a 17-year-old Belle River youth was assaulted by two youths known to him.
A 17-year-old Tilbury youth was arrested and charged with assault. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police continue to look for the second youth involved.