A warning to dog owners in the Town of Tecumseh.

Starting May 29, staff will go door-to-door for one month to ensure all dogs are registered, as required by law. The town has retained the services of Commissionaires Ottawa who will be canvassing during the day, evening and weekend hours. The staff will be wearing a uniform and have identification.

Tecumseh dog licences cost $35 a year.

Under dog licensing by-law 2003-91, the owner of any dog found without a tag can be fined.

"This door-to-door canvass was quite successful in 2018 with approximately 500 new tags purchased," said mayor Gary McNamara. “All dogs in town must have a tag as it helps us to protect not only our dog owners but also other residents and dogs should their dog get loose."

The news follows an attack in Windsor where one dog attacked two different pets on April 26. One of the animals, Vici, later died. Vici’s owner Joe McParland has filed a lawsuit against the city, suggesting his pet would still be alive today had the attacking dog been quarantined after the first attack.

The Town of Tecumseh say fees for the tags go directly to offset the cost of the dog catcher, dog pound and maintenance of the town's dog park.

The application for a dog licence is available at http://www.tecumseh.ca/news/dog-tag-and-licencing-enforcement.

The application and payment may also be returned to the town hall offices in person or by mail.