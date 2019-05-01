

A Windsor man whose pet died after a dog attack is suing the city.

Joe McParland tells CTV News he has filed a notice of claim after his beloved Greyhound “Vici” died after being attacked around 5:30 p.m. last Friday.

McParland says he was walking his two dogs – 10-year-old Vici and 5-year-old sister Tessie -- on Ouellette Ave. near Ellis St. when he turned around to find a dog had latched its jaws around his dog’s neck.

Vici underwent emergency but passed away from her injuries.

McParland claims the attacking animal is a mixed-breed pit bull, but that is still in question and the dog remains in a 10 day quarantine.

On Wednesday, McParland filed a notice of claim with the city seeking damages.

His lawyer Richard Pollock says his client is not looking for a set amount but wants to repay those people who donated to help pay Vici's veterinarian bills. A GoFundMe page created to help cover the vet bill has raised more than $5,000.

Pollock tells CTV Windsor they have proof the same dog attacked another dog earlier on Friday, and police released the animal to its owner, and the same dog attack McParland’s pet.

Pollock says the purpose of the claim is to hold the city accountable.

The notice of claim states the city should have known that the subject dog was “dangerous” within the meaning of By-Law No. 245-2004.

McParland adds he hopes his lawsuit will protect other pets in the city.

“We have provincial bylaws for dangerous dogs,” says McParland. “Yet this dog has a history of known dog biting, bites the dog in the morning then kills my dog in the afternoon. Something somewhere has fallen through. “

The City of Windsor now has 10 days to respond to the notice of claim.