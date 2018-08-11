

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent officials will be enforcing a bylaw requiring all dogs to be tagged.

Representatives from PAW Pet and Wildlife Rescue have been contracted by the municipality to visit residents throughout Chatham-Kent during August to ensure that all dogs have a 2018 municipal dog tag, a news release states.

The bylaw enforcement officers will not be selling tags at the door.

Residents with dogs can purchase a tag by visiting the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre or any other municipal centre within Chatham-Kent.

The Responsible Animal Ownership Bylaw requires that all dog owners obtain municipal dog licences (tags) for their dogs by March 31 of each year.

Residents who fail to purchase 2018 dog tags risk being fined $240.