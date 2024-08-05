WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tecumseh’s Linda Morais' chances at Olympic wrestling podium waning

    Linda Morais reacts as she won the gold match of the women's 59kg category during the Wrestling World Championships, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Anvar Ilyasov) Linda Morais reacts as she won the gold match of the women's 59kg category during the Wrestling World Championships, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Anvar Ilyasov)
    Tecumseh’s Linda Morais could be coming home from her first Olympics empty handed.

    Her match in the women’s freestyle 68 kilogram quarterfinals on Sunday morning resulted in an 8-2 loss for the Tecumseh native.

    Her match against Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu saw Morais with the upper hand at the close of the first period, however her victory was short lived, with Oborududu dominating the second period and scoring eight points. Morais was unable to secure any points in the latter half of the match.

    Should Oborududu win her next match, Morais may still have a chance at bronze.

    Correction

    CTV previously reported that the loss had knocked Morais out of medal contention.

