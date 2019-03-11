Tecumseh resident wins $100,000
Christine Kreibich of Tecumseh won $100,00 in the February 16, 2019 LOTTO 6/49 draw. (Photo courtesy OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 2:13PM EDT
A lucky Tecumseh resident grabbed a big win in a LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw.
Christine Kreibich won $100,000 in the February 16 draw.
The LOTTO 6/49 draw offered 25 guaranteed prize draws of $100,000 in addition to the main jackpot and the guaranteed $1,000,000 prize.
The winning ticket was bought at Shoppers Drug Mart on Manning Road in Tecumseh.