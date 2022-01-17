Tecumseh OPP issue multiple traffic-related charges over the weekend

Windsor, Ont. -

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Tecumseh charged three drivers with excessive speeding and other traffic offences over the weekend.

Police say around 12:06 a.m. on Saturday an officer was monitoring traffic on 11th Concession Road in Tecumseh when they saw a blue SUV driving at “a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80km/h speed limit.”

Further investigation found the driver was operating the vehicle in violation of conditions.

As a result, a 27-year-old Windsor resident was charged with speeding, fail to surrender licence, and operation while prohibited.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Ontario court and have their vehicle impounded for 45 days.

On Sunday, around 2:36 a.m. an officer along County Road 22 observed a pickup truck travelled over 143 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Police say an 18-year-old Lakeshore resident has been charged with racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed.

The driver was issued a 30-day driving suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

An officer on patrol on Highway 3 near Sexton Side Road in Tecumseh saw a black Infinity driving over 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone around 11:37 p.m. on Sunday.

As a result, police charged a 21-year-old Windsor resident with racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed and operating without insurance.

The driver was also issued a 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment, and is to appear in Ontario Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

“Whether you're a young novice driver or an experienced driver the message remains the same - Do your part and adhere to the speed limit, make safe lane changes, avoid following vehicles too closely and drive with care and caution at all times,” an OPP news release said. “These measures will undoubtedly go a long way in reducing the number of unnecessary collisions on our roadways.”