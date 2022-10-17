Tecumseh-natives in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery

Two Tecumseh natives are in Florida to assist with the recovery of Hurricane Ian.

Luke Sanko moved from Tecumseh to Fort Myers last year to work as the facilities manager for Hertz Arena.

The arena is now an evacuation centre for displaced residents of Hurricane Ian.

“We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. We're constantly cleaning bathrooms and changing garbages. These people are going through such a hard time, so I just try to clean up their little areas,” said Sanko.

“At its peak, we had about 1,200 people living in the building.”

Sanko who had never experienced a major natural disaster growing up Tecumseh is now tasked with leading a Hurricane Ian recovery team at Hertz Arena.

Luke Sanko, who works as the facilities manager for Hertz Arena, helps with hurricane relief efforts in Fort Myers, Florida. (Courtesy: Luke Sanko)“It's crazy. Some people have a car, some people have nothing, some have just the clothes on their body,” Sanko said.

Sanko’s cousin Victor Morasutti travelled from Tecumseh to lend a hand at Hertz Arena.

“We've been working a lot, mostly janitorial stuff. We're making sure they have a spot where they can go and it's not so dirty,” said Morassutti.

Morassutti is currently studying border services at St. Clair College. He says parents who work as first responders inspired him to volunteer in Florida.

“I feel like it's in my blood to help others. It warms my heart to help these people,” said Morassutti.

Sanko’s has started a GoFundMe page to help his colleagues and other displaced residents get back on their feet.

“I’m going to Ross for Less, Home Depot, Home Goods, Target to get gift $500 gift cards and hand them out to people,” he said.