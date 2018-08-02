

CTV Windsor





A 48-year-old Tecumseh man is facing child pornography charges after a lengthy internet investigation by police.

Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Digital Forensics Unit and the Essex County OPP Detachment arrested and charged the man after the investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Tecumseh on Wednesday, where numerous computer devices were seized.

As a result of this investigation, police arrested and charged Steven Andrew Donaldson, 48, with one count each of making available, possession and accessing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Thursday.

The investigation is continuing.