Bruce Avenue Park closed as makeover begins
Bruce Avenue Park in Windsor. (Courtesy Google Maps)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 1:16PM EDT
A million-dollar makeover of Bruce Avenue Park has started.
Construction crews have started installing fencing around the park which will remain closed for the summer.
The upgrades will include a new shelter, pathways and new grading and drainage.
New trees will be planted and there will be new lighting, a basketball court; new benches and a gathering area.
Bruce Avenue Park will join Wigle Park, Mitchell Park, Bridgeview Park, and Relator Park as the latest parks to receive major overalls as part of the master plan approved by council in 2016.