Tecumseh driver suspended due to trailer issues on Highway 401

Elgin County OPP have issued a three-day driver's licence suspension after a traffic stop involving a Tecumseh driver.

An officer with the Chatham Detachment stopped a passenger vehicle travelling on the westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent on Wednesday at 11:36 p.m. Police say the vehicle was observed pulling a trailer with no licence plate or functioning rear lights.

The investigating officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and administered a roadside Approved Screening Device (ASD) test, registering an Alert.

As a result, a 36-year-old of Tecumseh was issued a seven-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and charged with:

Draw trailer, no plate

No red light on rear of trailer

The Elgin OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.